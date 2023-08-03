Unpacking lets you unpack a life story told through possessions, now open for pre-orders on iOS

Humble Games and Witch Beam have announced that Unpacking, the indie puzzle game that made waves on PC and consoles upon its initial launch, is now available for pre-order on the iOS App Store. The game will land on both iOS and Android devices on August 24th, letting mobile gamers get their hands on the zen title and its intriguing narrative.

In Unpacking, you can look forward to finding a new space for your possessions across a variety of rooms and houses, which, in essence, combines elements of block-fitting with home decoration. You'll need to unleash your interior design prowess as you attempt to prettify your living space - of course, there's the added layer of the protagonist's possessions that you're actually unpacking.

The game, while it doesn't tell you explicitly, offers an insider glimpse at the life of the protagonist as you move from house to house. The game boasts more than 20 accolades under its belt - which includes Best Narrative and EE Game of the Year at the 2022 BAFTA Awards - so it's safe to say that the story you're trying to unpack can no doubt be a pretty memorable one.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Unpacking on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official Steam page for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.