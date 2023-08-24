Unpacking offers a zen puzzle experience with a hidden story, out now on iOS and Android

Humble Games and Witch Beam have officially launched Unpacking, the critically acclaimed puzzle-slash-narrative game that's all about finding a new place for old things while on the move. The award-winning title offers a zen experience as you take possessions out of boxes and rearrange your belongings into a new home, all while learning about the story behind the items without the need for any words.

In Unpacking, you can look forward to decorating your spaces across 8 house moves. But underneath all the cosy aesthetics and the seemingly random belongings, you'll eventually get a sense of the story behind each house move as told through items of an unseen protagonist.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager to kick back, relax, and indulge in a little bit of low-key gameplay on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android?

? We have a release date for Unpacking on iOS and Android! ? It’s just around the corner: August 24th, AND you can pre-order it on the App Store starting today! We can’t wait for you to take Unpacking on the go with you. ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/taZrFzGaV3 — Unpacking ???? ???? on mobile & tablets Aug 24! (@UnpackingALife) August 1, 2023

The game boasts more than 20 awards under its belt, with Best Narrative and EE Game of the Year at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Unpacking on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can give the game a go on its official Steam page as well.

For more information, you can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to know more about the game and to check out some merch, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.