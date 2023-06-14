Unpacking, the award-winning zen puzzle experience on Steam, is making its way to mobile this year

Humble Games has announced that Unpacking, the studio's relaxing puzzle game about - as the title suggests - unpacking possessions, is coming to mobile this year. The indie title tasks players with unboxing their things and finding these objects a new space in their home, and players can soon get a hold of this experience on both iOS and Android devices.

In Unpacking, players can look forward to a totally zen experience across developer Witch Beam's award-winning title. The gameplay involves fitting blocks in a sense, as well as offers a decorative experience where players can flex their creative muscles in prettifying their home. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager for more low-key experiences you can get on your phone, why not check out our list of the most relaxing games on Android?

Of course, as you move across eight houses, there's also a lot to "unpack" figuratively, as you'll discover more about the character's life based on an untold story and based on the protagonist's possessions. There are no timers or scores here - just the meditative experience of going through domestic sceneries with the BAFTA award-winning composer and audio director Jeff van Dyck's soundscapes serenading you in the background.

There's no exact official release date for the mobile version at the moment, but for now, if you're keen on learning more about the game, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals. At the moment, you can check out Unpacking on Steam as well to see just how many accolades it's got under its belt.