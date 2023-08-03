Kingdoms: Merge & Build is a merger sim that's coming to Apple Arcade on August 18th

Cherrypick Games has announced the upcoming launch of Kingdoms: Merge & Build, the studio's colourful merger sim. Players will soon be able to get their hands on this vibrant title exclusively on Apple Arcade when it launches on August 18th.

Developed by the studio behind titles like My Resort Spa, My Hospital, and Touchdown Hero, Kingdoms: Merge & Build lets you tap to stack items and merge them to craft a variety of unique goodies that will help your kingdom flourish. New chapters can be unlocked along with fresh sceneries and characters as well, all presented with charming visuals that add to the relaxing appeal of the game.

“Kingdoms: Merge & Build is our most ambitious title yet, and we’re thrilled to be sharing it with the world later this month!” says Martin Kwasnica, CEO of Cherrypick Games. “Launching on Apple Arcade is a dream come true, and the team is excited to see players build up their kingdoms.”

If you're looking for something a little bit more social, you can also take part in events and team up with other players to hit global goals for in-game goodies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Kingdoms: Merge & Build on the iOS App Store as part of an Apple Arcade subscription. The subscription service costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent, with a free one-month trial period. You can also visit the official website for more info on the studio, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.