Uniqkiller is an upcoming mix of real and digital content coming to mobile in soft launch next month

When I said that outfit was killer I didn't mean literally

Uniqkiller is coming to soft launch on iOS and Android next month

The third-person hip-hop themed shooter has you creating custom characters and classes

It also seeks to tie together digital and physical items with special drops and merch

The idea of mixing the real world and the digital is one that's captivated people for decades. But one of the more recent ways people have been trying to achieve it is a concept some have dubbed 'phygital'. And it's something the urban hip-hop themed shooter Uniqkiller is taking and running with when it hits soft launch for select regions come December 3rd.

Developed by HypeJoe, Uniqkiller is an urban-themed, isometric third-person shooter in which you customise your own character before duking it out with other players across a variety of cityscape environments. But what it's really selling itself on is a sense of 'authenticity'.

Part of that is the aforementioned character customisation, in which you combine different body types, outfits, classes, skills and weapons to create that ever-evasive 'unique' hero. But with a purportedly huge swathe of skills and weapons to choose from, there's certainly space to play around and customise.

Killer looks

But just like another recent release, M00m World, it's not just the digital world that Uniqkiller is looking to conquer. Because HypeJoe are also tying their upcoming shooter into real-world physical items.

In many ways, it seems like a concept that sprang out of the NFT craze a while ago. Although admittedly this is a lot more feasible, considering the basic idea is that you can buy physical merchandise that your character can then wear.

It's not necessarily a bad idea. But of course, a good idea doesn't mean much unless Uniqkiller itself is good. So you'll just have to dig in for yourself come December to see whether it holds up.

In the meantime, if you've still got an itchy trigger finger, then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best shooting games on Android to see some of our top picks!