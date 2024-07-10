UniqKiller is an upcoming shooter with a big focus on customisation from Brazilian developer HypeJoe Games

It'll also feature crossplay functionality on PC

UniqKiller was officially announced during Gamescom Latam

It's a top-down shooter with a focus on providing players with plenty of customisation options

A closed beta is expected to take place later this year

While in Brazil for Gamescom Latam, I was interested to see if I could find a mobile game developed in the country, and, on display in a sizeable yellow booth, I found one. UniqKiller is an upcoming shooter from developer HypeJoe Games, a studio based in Sao Paulo.

It was officially unveiled at the event, and the booth seemed popular. Rarely did I walk past during one of my many laps of the show floor and not see people trying out the available demo. The yellow HypeJoe tote bags were also a common sight at the expo, so it's fair to say that UniqKiller was a frequented attraction.

With it, HypeJoe has the lofty goal of standing out from the crowd in an inarguably saturated shooter market. One way they're doing this is by switching from the usual first-person perspective to an isometric, top-down camera angle. While that's undeniably somewhat different, it's unlikely to become the main selling point for most people.

The focus on customisation, however, is likely much more appealing. HypeJoe believes that in 2024, people desire a sense of individuality when playing games rather than everyone looking the same. So, they aim to give us the freedom to create the character – or Uniq – we want.

Apparently, it won't stop after making your character. By playing more matches, you will unlock additional customisation options. That's not just for appearance, either. You can also unlock ways to switch up your Uniqs' skills and combat style to suit your preferred approach.

Given that it's a multiplayer affair, you can expect all the usual trimmings, such as teaming up with your pals in a Clan. Once set up, you will compete in Clan Wars, special events and other missions. And worry not if you're terrible at shooters like me. HypeJoe is dedicated to creating fair matchmaking, which - fingers crossed - means you're always against players around your level.

UniqKiller is set to release on mobile and PC, with a closed beta planned for November 2024. Stay tuned to Pocket Gamer for any updates about the full release. Hopefully, we'll have an interview live soon to learn more about HypeJoe's plans.