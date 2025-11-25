Adventure to Fate: Dungeons brings more classic RPG action to iOS, out now

Going rogue(like)

Adventure to Fate: Dungeons is out now on iOS

It sees the AtF series jump into full roguelike

But the same breadth of content and accessibility features are still there

The Adventure to Fate series is another constant presence here on the site. Well, at least for me, given that I'm part of the team writing about it all the time. But for the rest of you, these will be a rare but welcome surprise. Especially with the release of the latest in this series of throwback RPGs, Adventure to Fate: Dungeons!

By now, longtime readers will likely know what to expect from the Adventure to Fate series. Isometric dungeon exploration and turn-based battles in the fine tradition of classics such as Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest.

But where Dungeons differs from the rest of the series is in embracing more roguelike gameplay. You'll be faced with three distinct dungeons, The Crypt of Fate, The Lost Sands and The Frozen Spire, all with their own hazards. And on top of that, you'll have a whopping four modes, ranging from casual to full-on permadeath.

Ooone Million Years, Dungeon!

Right now, Adventure to Fate: Dungeons is only available to buy on iOS. But it comes with one of the more welcome traditional features of the series, full accessibility features, including voiceover narration.

You'll find it jam-packed with plenty of content to explore outside the core features, too. How does six starting classes, over 900 skills and spells, and a full soundtrack sound for starters? Hopefully, Adventure to Fate: Dungeons stands up to the successful trend set by previous entries in the series and goes on to inspire many more players.

In the meantime, though, maybe one RPG simply isn't enough? Or you're just that much of a completionist, Adventure to Fate may not pose much of a challenge? Well, check in on our list of the best mobile RPGs on iOS for some of our top picks to play!