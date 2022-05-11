Raccoon Unhappy is an upcoming action roguelike that'll soon launch its testing phase this week

XD Entertainment Pte Ltd has announced the upcoming beta test for Raccoon Unhappy, the studio's colourful roguelike title on mobile. The action game features adorable characters that players can use to engage in exciting combat using a wide variety of skills as they fight their way across the galaxy.

In Raccoon Unhappy, players can expect to collect companions and travel from planet to planet while building their spaceship at the same time. Heroes have unique looks and abilities, and the gameplay features roguelike elements that will have you retrying again and again with each new run. Not to worry, though - according to the devs, no raccoons were hurt in the making of this game (despite the seemingly not-so-positive name of the game).

Remember that cool-looking action roguelike furry game #RaccoonUnhappy?????

After almost a month of silence, the developer wrote a heartwarming post on TapTap to announce that the Closed Beta Test is coming this week!????https://t.co/BGNxsxZJGJ pic.twitter.com/q4G7VcLav5 — TapTap (@TapTap) May 11, 2022

From the footage released online, combat looks fast-paced and frantic with lots of vibrant effects that really drive the point home with each attack move unleashed. Enemies and bosses also look pretty cool, and while the game is still in its early stages right now, it does look like it's shaping up to be an enjoyable title.

For now, you can stay tuned to the game's official page on TapTap to make sure you're updated with all the latest developments. The developers have expressed their plans to hold a test this week, with the official dev notes saying, "The early trial version will be available to everyone this week. Regardless of the outcome and how it is received, we will listen closely." You can read more about the official notes on the post as well.

