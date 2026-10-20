UnGodly continues pre-registration ahead of its November mobile launch

Bring your own loincloth

Pre-registration is open ahead of the November launch

Build a team of four Primals and chain elemental attacks

Conan the Barbarian joins the dark-fantasy roster

UnGodly was meant to be out by the end of July. Azra Games, the studio set up by Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes creator Mark Otero, says it used the extra months to make its dark-fantasy action RPG live up to a promise mobile has been hearing for years, console games on your phone. And it now has a launch date.

The world is falling apart, with something called The Devouring eating whatever’s left of it. You lead the Primals, heroes from divine bloodlines who were woken up by the worst things that ever happened to them, and that trauma ends up being what they fight with. It opens with Vander, a mercenary who finds a reason to care when he saves a young woman called Damea from being sacrificed.

The roster grows from there, and Conan the Barbarian is part of it, following the crossover announced back in July. When pre-registration opened, we weren’t fully sold on how much Frank Frazetta actually made it into the character designs, and a licensed Conan probably won’t settle that argument either way.

Fights have you running a team of four, each hero tied to an element, and swapping between them mid-battle. Chain their abilities together and the elemental attacks keep scaling up. Around that you’ve got open-world PvE campaigns and a branching story, plus leaderboards and Challenges from launch to give the PvE a competitive edge.

Console quality is the least of my worries, though. Genshin Impact cleared that bar on phones back in 2020, and plenty have matched it since. The line I’d hold UnGodly to is the one about progression being earned, not bought, because a free-to-play RPG built around collecting characters has a shop sitting in the middle of it, whatever the trailer shows.

If the best Primals end up living on a banner, the console comparison won’t count for much.

UnGodly launches on November 11th on iOS and Android.

Our list of the best RPGs on Android is a fair bit lighter on loincloths, for what it’s worth.