UnGodly shows off bloody good barbarian action in its new gameplay trailer

UnGodly has unleashed a brand-new gameplay trailer for the hack 'n slash RPG

Not only that, but the announcement comes alongside confirmation of iPhone Duo support

Gameplay features plenty of dismemberment and conspicuously shirtless player characters

Of all the upcoming releases we've covered, one that's kept my curiosity is UnGodly, the upcoming hack 'n slash RPG from Azra Games and Mark Otero, one of the key figures behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. And in its most recent gameplay trailer, we not only got the announcement that it would be coming to iPhone Duo, but also a good look at its gameplay!

It's easy to see why UnGodly is so consistently described as Frazetta-inspired, because everyone lacks a shirt, or at the very least seems to lack the buttons for them. But the action, as simple as it may seem, also benefits from some truly bloody gore effects as your heroes blast apart hapless mooks with everything from simple sword slashes to magic spells.

Barbaric

Of course, there are some oddities that make it obvious UnGodly is a more modern take on the Swords & Sorcery concept. God only knows where that barbarian got his crew cut done. But that's something I think we can overlook in favour of something shamelessly leaning into pure throwback action.

And the actual support for platforms is surprisingly robust here, with both the Vision Pro and iPhone Duo supported, including spatial elements for the Vision Pro.

Not only that, but as previously announced, UnGodly is also set to introduce Conan the Barbarian as post-launch collaboration content. You certainly can't get more classic sword & sorcery than the original barbarian himself. So keep your eyes peeled for when UnGodly drops on November 11th for iOS and Android!

In the meantime, if you're looking for some other top picks to play on mobile, then you don't need to go digging through the front page of the store. Just take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some interesting picks from last week!