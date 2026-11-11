UnGodly brings brutal hack 'n slash action to mobile in the fine Frazetta tradition, out now

UnGodly, the hack 'n slash RPG from Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes dev Mark Otero, is out now

Fight off The Devouring that threatens to consume the world of Dunmiir

Play as primal warriors using gory combat and the power of might and magic to destroy your foes

Time to put aside flashy, colourful martial arts moves and get right to the hacking and slashing, as UnGodly, the brutal new fantasy RPG from Mark Otero (one of the key people behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes), lands today on iOS and Android.

Set in the world of Dunmiir, a world ravaged by The Devouring, you play as gifted warriors called Primals who offer the only hope to defy fate and save the world. To do so, you'll need to hack 'n slash your way through foes big and small, wielding crude but effective weaponry, the power of magic and more. Think Diablo, but with a touch of Genshin and a sprinkle of Frazetta's famous paintings to wrap the world together.

Brutal

But even though UnGodly does seem like a fun time, there are a few aspects that are a bit off-putting. While it's not clear if the character designs are AI-gen, some of the art certainly seems that way if you look closely enough. And, let's be honest, when was the last time you saw a barbarian with a crew cut?

Equally, the core gameplay thoroughly delivers on the Sword & Sorcery promises of UnGodly, as you blast apart enemies with lightning bolts in suitably gory fashion. And with their upcoming collab featuring Conan the Barbarian, it may be that UnGodly satisfies a sword & sorcery itch yet to be scratched.

So if you're looking to skip the more sanitised combat of other RPGs, and instead get right to the decapitation and limb-lopping action you'd associate with characters such as Conan, then check out UnGodly on iOS and Android.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great RPGs to try on mobile, then we've got you covered. Take a gander at our list of the best RPGS on iOS for some of our choice picks!