Eterspire sends you into an abandoned manor to finish a very suspicious experiment

The spooky events are in full swing

Hazardous Residence adds a new level 24 quest

Solve horror-themed puzzles in an abandoned manor

New plushies and EVA 2026 appearances

A hooded stranger at a mining camp wants you to go and finish an experiment somebody walked away from in an abandoned manor. Can’t see anything going wrong there. That’s the start of Hazardous Residence, a new level 24 quest coming to indie MMORPG Eterspire in its next update, Secret of the Abandoned Manor.

The quest is built around puzzles, with a horror slant to suit the month. It frames the whole thing as a question of whether you’re brave enough to see the experiment through or just foolish enough to try, and I’d gently point out those two overlap a fair bit. You’ll find the Hooded Person at the Mining Camp when you’re ready to find out.

The in-game store has a new outfit to go with it too, the Mortal Mariachi Set, a skeletal mariachi look put together for both Halloween and Día de Muertos.

Away from the update, Stonehollow Workshop has teamed up with Plush Wonderland on the first official plushies. An indie MMO getting far enough to need a merch line is rarer on phones than it ought to be. The bigger MMORPGs you’ll see mostly come from large publishers with large marketing budgets, and plenty get switched off a couple of years in once the numbers stop adding up.

Then there’s EVA 2026, one of the biggest game development expos in Latin America and the largest in Argentina, the studio’s home country. The MMO is Main Sponsor this year, with its own booth where you can play and win merch prizes. Stonehollow is also sponsoring the EVA People’s Choice Award, which it won in 2024 and again in 2025.

Stonehollow has also teased a few surprises for the show. Of course, they’ll be up on Discord soon after.

Secret of the Abandoned Manor lands in Eterspire on October 20th.

Our list of the best MMOs on Android is a fair bit better lit than that manor.