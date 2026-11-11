Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted set to land on Apple Arcade with new Party Mode

Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted is set to make its way to mobile, exclusively via Apple Arcade

Enjoy the hit tower-defence original, pitting your plants against invading zombies, with modern conveniences

And the Apple Arcade version comes packaged with the brand-new Party Mode too!

Out of the cornerstone mobile game series out there, Plants Vs Zombies has occupied a special place in the hearts of many players. With so many fans devoted to the series, I'm sure there's more than a few of you who'll be excited to learn that Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted is coming to mobile, exclusively via Apple Arcade!

Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted reinvents and remasters the hit 2009 original, with widescreen support, hi-res art and a variety of quality-of-life features to boot. Basically, it's all you loved about the original, as you battle to defend your lawn from hordes of invading zombies with your trusty plants, just brought up to modern standards!

Industry plant

The decision to bring PvZ: Replanted to Apple Arcade will undoubtedly be controversial for some of you. For some on our staff, it was a definite subscription-seller, but for those on Android like me, it'll be a bit disappointing not to get our hands on the currently console- and PC-exclusive title.

However, for Apple Arcade fans, it's a definite win. The Arcade version of Plants Vs Zombies: Replanted even comes with Party Mode, an optional cosmetic mode that sees the zombies don neon shirts, transforms Cherry Bombs into pinatas, and generally adds a festive flavour to proceedings with plenty of confetti.

PvZ: Replanted for Apple Arcade also comes packaged with the new Cloudy Day and Rest In Peace modes exclusive to the remaster. So, if you're looking to relive 2009 all over again, set your watches for December 3rd to join forces with Crazy Dave and save the garden once more!

In the meantime, if you need something to soothe the loss and you're on Android, don't fret because there's plenty out there to play. Why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our choice picks?