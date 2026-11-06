The Roottrees are Dead has you investigating a complex family tree with 90s technology

The Roottrees are Dead, and it's up to you...to find out who gets the inheritance

Unpick the family tree of the Roottrees as you sleuth through the early internet

Make connections, use your intution and solve the mysteries

Mystery games tend to fall into very familiar divisions, with point-and-click adventures or hidden-object puzzlers as you attempt to unpack a mystery, such as a murder or disappearance. But The Roottrees are Dead offers a very different take on the format as it launches for iOS and Android, complete with an extra mystery!

The Roottrees are Dead sees the story kick off with the deaths of the titular wealthy family, and your introduction in the role of investigator. Your job is not to figure out what killed them; that's already clear, but instead you have to track down their various relatives who, thanks to the wishes of an eccentric patriarch, are now entitled to a share of the enormous Roottree fortune.

Dead and buried

To accomplish this, you'll be given the most high-tech tools... of the late 1990s. That means browsing the early internet, examining photos and making connections between family members in familiar red string patterns.

The Roottrees are Dead takes you back to a time just before the explosion of the internet, and the rise of digital archiving as we now know it. And that makes for a surprisingly engrossing take on a mystery game as you unpick details, make connections and rely on your own intuition.

The mobile release also comes packaged with a bonus mystery, Roottreemania, offering even more content for you to sink your teeth into! And with a sterling critical reception, it might well be time for the true crime and mystery fans amongst you to give The Roottrees Are Dead a go on iOS and Android!

In the meantime, if low-res is your kind of thing, then you might find another recent release quite interesting. Titanium Court is a match-three/RTS hybrid, and one that really experiments with everything from gameplay to UI. Check out my Titanium Court review to find out whether it holds up!