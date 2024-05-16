PPSSPP - PSP Emulator lets you emulate the oft-overlooked handheld, out now

It lets you emulate the classic, but sadly overlooked, handheld

The PlayStation Portable is arguably overlooked compared to other handhelds

It came at a strange time, when handheld consoles slipped in popularity

But with the PPSSPP emulator you can play these games as they were meant to be, in the palm of your hand

When it comes to handheld consoles there are some classics that are always mentioned. The Nintendo Game Boy, Sega Game Gear and even the Neo Geo Pocket have all made their marks on history. But one console is both adored and somewhat overlooked, the PlayStation Portable.

Now, we know what you're going to say, and no this isn't some judgement on the popularity, technical prowess or even the quality of the games on the PlayStation Portable. Rather it sits in a strange position, where it is considered a cult hit amongst fans but came at a time when handheld consoles slipped in popularity, and couldn't achieve the ubiquity of platforms like the Game Boy.

But now, if you want to get back into the PlayStation Portable, you don't need to pick up a second-hand console being flogged for ten times the price. Instead, you can try out the PPSSPP Emulator, available now on iOS!

The PSP boasted a host of amazing games from major PlayStation luminaries like the WipeOut series and Metal Gear Solid, and while many of these have been collected in other editions many more are solely existent on the original console. Aside from the obvious news about the change in emulation by Apple, the PPSSPP opens up a whole new range of games for players to (potentially) emulate.

You can find the PPSSPP on the iOS App Store, out now.

