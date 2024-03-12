Undercover: Secret Management tests your time management skills while you uncover a city-wide mystery, now open for pre-registration

From the makers of the popular Text Express word game

There are 60 levels to test your multitasking

Five mini-games to break the ice

GameHouse has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Undercover: Secret Management, letting players get first dibs on the game as soon as it's launched. The narrative-driven time management title lets you get to the bottom of a city-wide mystery as you try to solve a murder, get the answers you need, and save your sister along the way.

In Undercover: Secret Management, you'll not only put your multitasking skills to the test, but you'll also have to unleash your inner detective as you help Vera find allies and decide which ones she can truly trust. There are 60 levels to tinker around with, along with new locations across the vibrant city and plenty of customers to serve and gather evidence from to aid you in your investigation.

Of course, in case you ever get tired of all the super-sleuthing and want a quick break to mix things up a bit, you can always engage in the fun mini-games for a little breather. The game also offers varying difficulty levels to keep rage-quitting to a minimum.

According to the App Store, Undercover: Secret Management is expected to launch on May 2nd, although you should always take that with a grain of salt, as these dates often change without notice. For now, if you're looking to test your time management skills some more, why not take a look at our list of the best management games on Android?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.