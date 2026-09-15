Undecember finally lets five channelling skills move with you

Blessings and curses, three at a time

Five channelling skills can now move

Agony Wave turns combat into wave defence

New Essences and runes expand your builds

Every hack-and-slash eventually has to settle the same argument about channelled skills. Do you want the big continuous beam, or do you want your legs? Undecember has long sided with the beam, which meant standing rooted to one tile like someone tethered to a landline while the room filled up around you.

The Farside, Undecember’s latest season, went live on the 10th, and five channelling skills now move with you. Flamethrower, Sacred Light, Domain of Strength, Sacred Devotion and Mana-Infused Sentry all keep channelling while you walk.

The new mode is Agony Wave, Undecember's go at roguelike wave defence, entered from Saluto with an Agony Key that drops off a Chaos Dungeon Boss. Clear monsters to fill a gauge, a Wave Boss turns up, deal with it, go again. Roguelike fatigue is a standing complaint of mine, so I will hand you the structure and let you decide.

Each cleared wave offers three options, and every one pairs a Blessing with a Curse. You get a limited number of removals, so there is some steering, though not a lot. Agony Shards let you pick your own final reward chest, a small mercy in a mode built on random gifts and punishments.

New Essences come with it. Spica grows Runes at level 31 and above, Casthor multiplies gear Quality and Option values, and the two Forge Essences do what they say on the tin. Two new skill runes as well, Divine Punishment and Charged Shot.

The housekeeping is good this time. Constellation of Time has been folded into the Chaos Dungeon, Zodiac Pass materials give double the essence gain they used to, and Rune Cast Preset rebuilds a saved configuration from what you own. Coco's Great Adventure is back too.

And if you're looking for something else, here’s a list of the best RPGs on Android!