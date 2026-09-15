Game of Thrones: Kingsroad's Global Alignment server looks to revamp the player experience

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is set to launch its new Global Alignment Server next month

The server will introduce a variety of new changes to combat, multiplayer and visuals

You'll even receive rewards based on progression and purchases for jumping to the new server

While I don't think it's fair to dub Game of Thrones: Kingsroad a failure by any means, it hasn't quite been the smash hit many of us were hoping for. But Netmarble could be about to change that with the launch of their new Global Alignment server on October 13th!

The Global Alignment Server for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad promises a sweeping rework of everything from combat to visuals, with the option to continue playing on the classic Western server or make the jump and experience a redesigned version of Kingsroad. You'll even be able to grab some juicy rewards for making the jump to the new server.

On the road again

Those changes are pretty substantial too, with the introduction of a new Dual Weapon as well as more subjective improvements to the overall combat system. Multiplayer also gets a revamp with the debut of the Elite Hideout, Honor Points and the Exchange Post, for even more ways that you and your friends can get rewarded for your progress.

Pre-registration for the new server is set to open on September 21st and will allow you to view what rewards you could gain for both character progression and previous purchases on the Western server.

I think Kingsroad is one of those games that flew under the radar a bit. Which is a shame because the world of Westeros is one that many have wanted to explore in detail for a long time. This new Global Alignment server, however, could be the start of a new era for the game.

But in the meantime, if you want to find what other worlds of multiplayer fantasy are available to you, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft for those we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a titan of the genre?