What the Clash? adds same-screen multiplayer for wilder local battles

It gets even more personal now

What the Clash? now supports same-screen multiplayer on iPhone and iPad

Split-screen local play added for Apple TV and Mac with controller support

Hundreds of absurd mini-game combinations now playable side by side

Same screen. Same iPhone. One of you is about to lose, and there's absolutely nowhere to go. Literally. What the Clash? just added same-screen multiplayer, and the most requested feature for this chaotic 1v1 collection is finally here.

On iPhone and iPad, you can now sit across from someone and play through a curated set of mini-games - Tennis, Racing, Bubbles, and more - without needing separate devices. It sounds like a small thing until you're both staring at the same screen trying to process what just happened, and the person responsible is right there watching your reaction in real time.

Apple TV and Mac get the bigger screen treatment. Local split-screen multiplayer is now supported across both, playable with a range of controllers – Siri Remote, the Apple TV Remote app, or any console controller you have lying around. Hook it up to the living room TV, and it becomes exactly the kind of game that either bonds a room or completely destroys it.

The gameplay itself hasn't changed. You're still unlocking absurd card combinations that twist familiar activities into something completely unhinged. Table Tennis becomes Sticky Tennis, Archery turns into Toasty Archery, and then there's Milk the Fish, which exists, and that's all that needs to be said about it.

Hundreds of mini-games, endless combinations, and the constant possibility that whatever you're about to play will make no sense whatsoever. Same-screen multiplayer just makes all of that land harder. Now the chaos is shared, immediate, and happening right in front of someone's face.

If you want to see how it fits into the broader Apple Arcade catalogue, our definitive list of every Apple Arcade game is worth a scroll.

And if you're looking for something brand new to play this week, we've rounded up five of the best new mobile game releases worth your time right now!