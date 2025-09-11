Etheria: Restart adds two brand-new heroes and a boss in latest update

Be kind, rewind

Etheria: Restart adds two new heroes and a new boss in latest update

Plume and Hizuki Mari offer new abilities to take on multiple enemies

There's also a brand-new boss and Grim Pursuit stages to take on

Etheria: Restart is set to get a major new update, as two new heroes and a brand-new boss join XD Inc's supernatural RPG. If you've been looking for new things to do, then now just might be the time to jump in, as Plume and Hizuki Mari arrive on the field!

Plume is a powerful support-type SSR Animus that specialises in targeting multiple enemies with debuffs. Her effect, Curse Quill, will cause enemy units to take progressively greater damage while also decreasing their speed.

She's joined by the SR rank Animus Hizuki Mari, a control-type who can increase the attack power of all units (enemies included) in battle while reducing their healing. According to XD Inc, she'll offer an interesting counter to healers for those of you jumping into PvP. Both of these characters promise to dramatically mix up the lineup for those of you leaping back into Etheria: Restart.

Boss of all bosses

You'll definitely need the help, considering this update also comes with the addition of a brand-new boss to battle with! There are new Grim Pursuit stages and shells unlocked upon reaching level 100, and Carron Crows-Khloros is the newest boss for you to defeat.

You can tackle Carron in Nightmare, Hell and Inferno difficulties, but fortunately, a new limited-time Animus Summon event guarantees a limited SSR Animus within 80 pulls to help you build out your team. Suffice it to say, then, if you're looking for plenty of challenges going into the weekend, you've got a whole host of them on your plate!

