Dredge sets sail for terror as the eldritch fishing sim comes to Apple Arcade

What's that in your net?

Apple Arcade is expanding its offerings with the addition of horror fishing-sim Dredge

Take on the challenge of discovering new and exotic species, evading giant monsters and discovering the truth

Dredge comes packed with all DLC for its Apple Arcade release next month

The prime entry in the fishing/horror subgenre (which surprisingly isn't confined to just this game) is coming to Apple Arcade, as Black Salt Games' Dredge is set to launch on April 2nd. This release features not just the core experience, but all additional DLC for Dredge released since its initial launch.

If you're not already familiar, Dredge is a fishing simulator with horror elements. Yes, really. You play a mysterious individual washed up in the isolated archipelago of The Marrows. Employed as the town's fisherman and virtual lifeline, it's up to you to discover your past and explore the seas, all while evading giant sea monsters, natural obstacles and bad weather.

To do so, you'll be piloting your humble fishing boat and travelling the ocean, bringing in your daily catch that can range from the normal to the exotic, to the straight-up bizarre. Slowly, you'll acquire new parts and upgrades to enhance your ship's performance. But just be careful to make it back to port before sunset, because worse things than rocks lurk in the fog.

Fish 'n ships

Unsurprisingly, Dredge has earned a glowing review from us in the past, and for good reason. The fishing sim genre is one which is already relaxing and engaging, but the addition of the horror and exploration elements elevates Dredge even further.

Admittedly, when I played it, I found the story to be a lesser point of appeal compared to the gameplay. But with the addition of new DLC that's freely available in this Apple Arcade version, such as The Iron Rig and Blackstone Key, there's more than ever for you to explore in this cursed archipelago!

