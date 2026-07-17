Umamusume: Pretty Derby to host first-ever world tour, starting off in Los Angeles this Fall

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is set to arrive in Los Angeles this fall for its first global tour

The tour will be the first outside Japan, and will also head to London, Seoul and back to Yokohama

Umamusume fans can net themselves exclusive merchandise for the LA show

For a game with as out-there a concept as 'human horse girls racing and singing songs', Umamusume: Pretty Derby has shot to worldwide success since it first launched in Japan in 2021, only given a further boost with its worldwide launch last year. Now, superfans can experience the first-ever Umamusume world tour for themselves!

Running from October 22nd-23rd at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles (which will also host Wuthering Waves' upcoming concert) the event sees the cast of Umamusume: Pretty Derby taking to the stage as their respective characters and performing songs from the game. Aside from just being pretty exciting for fans, it's also notable for being the first event performance outside Japan.

Horses on stage

Of course, this two-day extravaganza isn't the only thing to keep your eye on about Umamusume's new world tour. There's also plenty of exclusive merchandise for visitors to grab, such as shirts, figurine pins and a carrying bag.

The fact that an event such as this, usually exclusive to Japan, has spread so quickly to the rest of the world is a pretty good indicator of how popular Umamusume: Pretty Derby has become with fans across the globe. Assuming it wasn't planned well in advance, it also indicates Cygames are willing to quickly shift gears to appeal to both domestic and global fans.

Truth be told, it mostly makes me curious about what Cygames have in store for Umamusume in future. If you fancy giving it a go for yourself, be sure to check out my beginner's guide to Umamusume for total novices (like me!).

And if you want to see what else could be the next major hit on mobile, be sure to check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting launches!