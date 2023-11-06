Genshin Impact 4.2's phase one update adds new characters and more

A few days ago, HoYoverse announced a new update for Genshin Impact, titled version 4.2, Masquerade of the Guilty. It's set to introduce two new underwater regions in Fontaine as well as more playable characters as a result of the Primordial Seawater threatening the existence of the entire region. While the patch releases on November 8th, we already know what the first half of the update will feature.

Event Wishes

Chanson of Many Waters – 5-star Furina (Hydro)

Immaculate Phase – 5-star Baizhu (Dendro)

Epitome Invocation – 5-star Splendour of Tranquil Waters Sword and Jadefall’s Splendour Catalyst

As always, phase one of the v4.2 update in Genshin Impact will kick off with a few Event Wishes. They will significantly boost the drop rate for a variety of characters and weapons. The new 4-star reporter, Charlotte (Cryo) will be part of both the character wishes alongside another 5-star hero.

Refer to this Genshin Impact tier list to see how these characters stack up against the rest!

Story Event

Gameplay Events

The first half of the update will focus on one of the new characters, Furina. Players above AR40 can participate in her story quest titled Animula Choragi Chapter. After all the required missions are completed, travellers can use their Story Key to begin the tale.Three activities will go live in phase one. The first one, Misty Dungeon: Realm of Water will be available from November 9th and is a character trial event which involves completing various themed challenges. Rewards include Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Hero’s Wit.

Then the Graph Adversarial Technology Experimental Log will kick off from the 17th for the next ten days. In the first six days, players will be tasked with taking photographs of particular samples. They can then be traded in for Research Awards such as Primogems and Hero’s Wit. If you're looking for more freebies, redeem these Genshin Impact coupon codes.

Finally, Thelxie’s Fantastic Adventures will go live on November 23rd. It features several minigames revolving around Thelxie, the Clockwork Penguin. Clearing challenges will grant Thelxie’s Badges, Crown of Insight, and Primogems. Players can also invite Freminet to their party on completion.

You can download Genshin Impact now, for free.