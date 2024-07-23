UFO-Man lets you carry luggage using tractor beams across incredibly difficult levels, coming soon to iOS

Learn the ways of an alien baggage handler

Navigate the laws of physics across challenging levels

Low-poly visuals and lovely soundtrack

Frustratingly difficult game with no checkpoints

Indie dev Dyglone has announced the upcoming launch of UFO-Man on Steam and on iOS, the studio's physics-based title where the goal is deceptively simple - all you really have to do is carry a box using your UFO's tractor beam to win.

The catch is that carrying this box or "luggage" isn't as easy as you might think, given you'll have to traverse tricky terrain, navigate impossible platforms, and dodge fast-moving cars just to make it through unscathed. This ramps up the difficulty level to frustrating heights, but hopefully, the meditative soundtrack and low-poly visuals will help ease the pain.

It takes inspiration from the Japanese bar game "Iraira-bou", and to challenge and torture you even more, UFO-Man doesn't have any checkpoints - dropping the luggage means starting all over again wherever the box falls.

Thankfully, you can nurse your wounds a little bit after each failure with the Crash Count content - here, you can accumulate the number of times your UFO crashes with obstacles in the way or with the luggage itself. Try to complete the levels with as few crashes as possible to nab that high score.

