Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is coming to mobile on May 24th, with pre-registration now ongoing

Graffiti Games and PID Games have announced the upcoming launch of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion on mobile, landing on both iOS and Android devices on May 24th. The popular indie title lets players embark on a humorous adventure while solving puzzles and fighting bosses at the same time.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion features charming visuals and an "offbeat universe" where players step into the shoes (or lack thereof) of a turnip who fails to do due diligence in paying taxes. You then get evicted, and you must do everything you can to pay back your debt (the mayor is an onion, by the way).

The game also features mutant bosses, a deep narrative and even a roguelike mode to spice up your gameplay. There are tons of talking fruits and veggies to encounter, as well as massive dungeons to explore and tax documents to eliminate. You can also collect hats just because they're cute - plus, you can experiment with the multiple endings to see if you've got what it takes to properly commit tax evasion and take down a corrupt government.

If you're curious to see what the game is all about, you can soon download Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store when it launches on May 24th. For now, you can pre-register for the game while you wait, or check it out over on its official Steam page. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title's gameplay and visuals.

