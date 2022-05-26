5 new mobile games to try this week - May 26, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Streets of Rage 4
After more than two decades, the latest instalment of the popular side-scrolling beat 'em up franchise finally lands on mobile devices across the globe. Streets of Rage 4 is a faithful sequel to the retro title that lets players dive back into Wood Oak City to beat up thugs and clean the streets once again.
Axel, Blaze and their allies come back with a vengeance in a brand new narrative. The game boasts lovely animations and character art that have been revamped for the modern age, along with special wink-wink nods to hardcore fans in the form of secret retro stages and unlockable characters from the first three games in the franchise. You can check out our Streets of Rage 4 review to learn more about the title.
2
Catalyst Black
This stunning battleground shooter from the masterminds behind Vainglory features gorgeous visuals, fast-paced battles, and epic Primals players can transform into in the middle of a fight. The game boasts an easy drop-in system that eliminates long wait times, making sure players can dive into the action without the need to queue or party up.
Catalyst Black features fully customisable characters as well in that you can switch up your gear, weapons and masks to suit your playstyle best. Loadouts can be personalised, and the ascension system lets players acquire different in-game goodies as they keep playing the game. You can check out our Catalyst Black review for more info.
3
Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds
The highly anticipated mobile RPG features breathtaking visuals and a magical narrative fans of Studio Ghibli can expect. The game brings back fan-fave elements of the popular Ni no Kuni series, along with adorable Familiars players can collect and level up to aid them in battle.
The game also lets players explore a vast world of whimsy and fantasy, along with action-packed battles, epic mounts, thrilling side-quests and more. You can check out our first impressions preview of the game to know more about the gameplay experience.
4
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Now on mobile, the adorable pixel-art title lets players embark on a fun-filled quest with talking fruits and veggies. Players step into the shoes of a turnip who fails to pay taxes, and after getting kicked out of his home, he goes on a journey to pay his dues while uncovering dastardly plots and exploring epic dungeons along the way.
The single-player adventure also features puzzles to solve, enemies to beat and treasures to collect. You can also grow and harvest plants, acquire collectable hats, and discover multiple endings depending on your decisions.
5
Voodoo Detective
Players of this point-and-click game can expect to immerse themselves in New Ginen, a small town on an island where Voodoo culture abounds. In the midst of chain stores and eager tourists, you'll uncover hidden truths about a mysterious woman with no memory of her past. You'll have to put on your thinking cap - or detective cap - to get to the bottom of it all.
The game takes inspiration from the popular point-and-click series Monkey Island, and features the vocal prowess of VAs from Diablo, Mass Effect, Final Fantasy, Dragon Age, Fallout, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more.