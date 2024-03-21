Match-3 puzzle game Oh My Anne out now for U.S. users

Relive Anne of Green Gables in this casual puzzler.

Enjoy casual match-3 gameplay.

Relive the icon story of Anne of Green Gables.

Renovate Green Gables and collect dresses for Anne.

Developer Neowiz’s newest mobile puzzle game, Oh My Anne, is now available in the U.S. A match-3 puzzle title, Oh My Anne is celebrating its U.S. launch with a special event. During the Colorful Life event, you can give your in-game living space a retro vibe with fun decorations.

The game follows Anne from the famed novel Anne of Green Gables. You’ll enjoy casual puzzle gameplay and even decorate your home and gardens. Collect a variety of costumes for Anne while immersing yourself in the novel’s classic narrative. Additionally, Oh My Anne features adorable graphics that evoke memories of illustrations from storybooks.

With each new chapter you unlock, you'll discover more of Anne's story. Oh My Anne promises to provide a calming experience. You'll experience each heartwarming encounter from the book and unlock new renovations for Green Gables with every chapter. See Anne’s relationships with the people of Avonlea and watch her transform into a mature young woman.

Logging in to Oh My Anne During the Colorful Life event will grant you a free costume and pet. Currently, the game is in soft launch mode in the UK, Canada, Indonesia, and Malaysia. In addition, the game promises to be an educational experience that will appeal to puzzle fans of any age.

Oh My Anne is now available via the App Store and Google Play for U.S.-based users. To learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest news, follow Oh My Anne on Facebook or Instagram.

Developer NEOWIZ is known for creating games for social media and mobile. One of the top game studios in Korea, NEOWIZ has released a multitude of titles including Brave Nine, Brown Dust 2, Guitar Girl and TAPSONIC TOP - Music Grand Prix. To learn more about the developer and its many titles, visit NEOWIZ's official website.