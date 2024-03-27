Necropolis Dungeon Crawler lets you rebuild your fallen necropolis as an undead queen, out now on Android

Keep those pesky Paladins at bay to defend your Necropolis

Fight Paladins to restore your Necropolis

Improve defences and upgrade your troops

Two endings to unlock

In case you missed it, Must Feed Studio has announced the launch of Necropolis Dungeon Crawler, the indie studio's adventure-slash-management game on Android. You'll play as an undead queen on a quest to restore her Necropolis back to its former glory, but there's just one problem - pesky Paladins are always getting in your way, and it's up to you to rid the land of Sinistra of these nuisances across a humourous tactical adventure.

In Necropolis Dungeon Crawler, you can look forward to experiencing a mix of city defence and management as you battle against Paladins that switch up their attacks with each run. Thankfully, you can take advantage of a variety of Traps to keep them at bay, or upgrade your forces to boost your defence.

You can also discover branching narratives where your choices have consequences on the story, with two possible endings you can aim for. As for the management aspect of the quirky title, you can pick the Halls you'd like to restore, as well as choose the right bonuses and unleash combos to take down your foes.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Necropolis Dungeon Crawler on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases - in particular, the tutorial scenario is free for you to try, and you can unlock the full game at $2.49 or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official website for more info on the game.