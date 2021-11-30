Trivia Crack Explorer offers a single-player trivia experience from etermax, out now on iOS and Android

In celebration of Trivia Crack's eighth anniversary, etermax is releasing a new title from the Trivia Crack Universe titled Trivia Crack Explorer. The new single-player experience features gorgeous scenarios and exciting challenges that can tickle your brain cells the right way.

In Trivia Crack Explorer, players will dig deep and access their memory cells to answer questions as best as they can, all while trying to overcome different mechanics with every new level. Players can also discover beautiful exotic worlds while feeding their inner experts.

“Following user requests, we launch Trivia Crack Explorer," says Mariano Fragulia, Chief Product Officer at etermax. "The fans of the Trivia Crack Universe asked us for a new game mode, in which the awareness of oneself is challenged. With this new game, we are expanding our 8-year-old franchise, and offering different experiences and platforms to expand knowledge and entertainment."

The game tasks players with restoring order to the chaotic environment created by Willy's lifelong enemy, Milly. As players unlock new maps throughout the game, more of the narrative is revealed. Also, as Trivia Crack celebrates its 8th anniversary, players can look forward to special events, customized art, and tons of other promotions in the days to come.

If you're keen on joining the festivities, you can download Trivia Crack Explorer on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices in English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded launch trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay.

