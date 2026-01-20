Treasure Flea Market brings a cosy, story-led rebuild sim where each object has buried feelings

Listen to the voices of forgotten objects

A relaxed simulation about crafting, flea markets, and rebuilding a town

Story-driven premise where objects carry memories and emotions that guide progression

Rebuild a town in despair through small, meaningful actions

Treasure Flea Market isn’t trying to be a mass favourite, which seems like the point. In a sea of loud updates and bigger-than-ever action games, it seems to be doing its own thing. So, if you're in the mood for something slower, softer, and a tad bit more reflective, this could be something worth checking out.

Out now globally on iOS and Android, this cosy sim from HappyGrace is about listening first and acting second. You play as a young boy who can hear the voices of objects, wandering a faded town with his robot companion. There’s no world-ending threat or ticking clock here. Just a Junk Mountain full of things that were once important to someone, now waiting to be understood.

You pick up discarded items, hear what they want, repair or reshape them, then place them in a flea market where they can move on to the right next owner. As those objects leave your hands, the town responds almost imperceptibly at first. A shop reopens. Someone sticks around a little longer. Life seeps back in, little by little, as if it’s testing whether it’s welcome again.

It actually reminded me, in a very loose way, of the Star Wars Jedi games, where Cal Kestis can sense echoes tied to objects and places. Obviously, Treasure Flea Market is doing something much softer and more grounded, but the idea of objects holding emotional residue felt oddly familiar. It gives weight to things that we would normally just see as clutter.

Most importantly, there’s no sense of urgency and you’ll never feel rushed in Treasure Flea Market. Towns don’t just transform overnight. Change comes slowly, through repeated, thoughtful actions.

