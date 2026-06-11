FIFA Heroes pushes release date back to later this month

FIFA Heroes has pushed its release date back to June 22nd

But, off the back of the World Cup they're running a new sweepstakes competition

The game is a mix of MOBA and street-style football with a focus on the wackier side of sports sims

With its eclectic mix of characters ranging from recognisable footballing icons to mascots and even Norse gods, FIFA Heroes is certainly a wackier take on the beautiful game. Unfortunately, if you were looking forward to giving it a go soon, you'll be disappointed to learn that FIFA Heroes' release date is being pushed back to June 22nd.

Developed by studio Enver, FIFA Heroes offers a fast-paced take on the classic footballing format. But where it stands out from grittier simulations such as EA FC or Football Manager is in the fast-paced, more hero shooter-style action with special abilities alongside your usual dribbling and striking tactics.

A World Cup for the rest of us

As we mentioned in our own FIFA Heroes preview , while it's drastically different to what fans may expect from the football simulator genre, there's plenty to enjoy with this fusion of street-style football and MOBA, even if it is going to be a bit of a culture shock to classic fans.

And as we learned in our interview with Andy Tudor, there's a big focus on appealing to younger generations of players who might not otherwise engage with FIFA products. So it makes sense they're also running a new sweepstakes competition to tie into the 2026 World Cup.

To mark the start of the 2026 World Cup, fans can dive into a brand-new sweepstakes being hosted by the folks at FIFA Heroes and Motorola. Winners could nab two tickets to the World Cup semi-final, a hotel stay and flights before the competition closes on the 22nd. It's not a bad way to get yourself to the World Cup, especially given the sky-high ticket prices being charged for some of the fixtures.

Still, if you're looking to enjoy even more sporting action alongside FIFA Heroes, why not take a dive into our list of the best sports games on iOS for some of our favourite picks in arcade action and gritty simulation?