OneState brings in Breaking Bad alumni Luis and Daniel Moncada

OneState is introducing two major name actors with Luis and Daniel Moncada

The pair famously played 'The Cousins' Leonel and Marco Salamanca on Breaking Bad

They arrive alongside new updates for activities and the in-game marketplace

With its real-world Los Angeles setting and vast array of activities to participate in, third-person roleplaying sim OneState lets you play on either side of the law, good or bad. But it's the bad that's getting the most attention in the 1.1 update with the arrival of two major names, Luis and Daniel Moncada.

The Moncada brothers will be instantly recognisable to fans of Breaking Bad, as the twin actors played The Cousins, Leonel and Marco Salamanca. Their inclusion in OneState, as criminal recruiters introducing players to the darker side of the city, certainly fits their previous role as more than just a nod to The Cousins.

Rocking out

OneState certainly isn't shy about offering up some other nods towards Breaking Bad either. Rocks Production is...not what it sounds like. Even if the rocks themselves are blue, this is instead all about 'synthetic diamond production'. I suppose even a crime-focused RP game has limits on what it'll let you do.

The update that introduces the Moncada brothers also sees the arrival of the Thalmer Trading Platform, a new in-game location that allows players to trade items such as weapons and vehicles back and forth.

But it's not just the criminal element of OneState that are getting the nod either. Version 1.1 introduces the Mobile Med Unit that lets those playing in the medic faction team up to patrol the city, helping out patients and delivering supplies to local pharmacies. Sure, it hasn't got the glitz and glamour of the less savoury side of things, but it shows OneState isn't all killing and looting either.

Certainly, if you're looking for something interesting to play, then OneState is a great pick. But you've got even more options to try if you check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week!