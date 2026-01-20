Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage adds Mysekai, a new build-and-social feature

Your very own Sekai

Mysekai lets you build, decorate, and customise your own Sekai

Characters can visit your space, interact with objects, and provide Memoria

Visit other Sekai, collect blueprints, take photos, and unlock new areas

In a year where everyone seems to be arguing about what is and isn’t AI, it’s reassuring that Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! is still doing its own thing. No buzzwords, no trend-chasing – just music, feelings, and a digital pop star who’s been here long before the current tech panic set in.

Today’s big update, Mysekai, is one of its most substantial additions yet, and it nudges Colorful Stage further into cosy-life-sim territory without losing its rhythm roots. Instead of just dropping into songs and story chapters, you now get your own version of Sekai, a personal space shaped by emotion, memory, and a generous amount of furniture placement.

Mysekai lets you harvest materials, craft and place furniture, and slowly build out a space that reflects your vibe. The focus is on expression rather than efficiency, which suits Colorful Stage’s tone perfectly. This isn’t a management sim with pressure baked in - it’s a place to potter around between rhythm sessions, tweak a room, and log off feeling oddly calm.

Characters will also start dropping by, wandering through your Sekai and reacting to what you’ve built. Sometimes they’ll comment, sometimes they’ll chat, and once per day, you’ll earn Memoria just for checking in.

Progression comes through Mysekai Rank, which opens up new harvesting areas, extra rooms, and higher furniture limits. You can also visit other players’ Sekai, sketch furniture ideas using Blueprints, and even take photos with characters to frame however you like.

If you're wondering how Mysekai will change your Hatsune Miku: Colourful Stage! experience, the trailer embedded above will come in handy. You can also check out the livestream to hear from the developers themselves.

And if you’re curious about other character-driven gachas that lean more into personality than pressure, our list of the best gacha games on Android is worth a look too.