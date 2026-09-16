RAVEN2 launches fresh-start ZERO server with faster progression and 550 free Summon Scrolls

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Less spending pressure. More fun!

ZERO offers faster progression and a fairer playing field

New guild-focused combat and reduced PK pressure

Launch events offer Legendary Holy Garment and Familiar and up to 550 Summon Scrolls

Dark fantasy MMORPG RAVEN2 is giving players the chance of a fresh start today with the launch of its ZERO server. Developer Netmarble Monster is using the new server’s rollout as a new way to experience the game, with lighter pay-to-win elements, faster progression, and a more level playing field for new and returning players.

ZERO’s core philosophy is to reduce spending pressure while accelerating character growth, so heavy progression burdens, including Mythic-grade Holy Garments, Familiars, Awakenings, and Weapon Resonance, have been removed.

Quest requirements have also been reduced, while monster EXP and equipment drop rates have been increased. Accuracy has been rebalanced to reduce the impact of progression gaps on combat, while a new currency, Farming Crystals, lets players earn key shop items through hunting.

War and peace

ZERO also puts greater emphasis on co-operation. PK is disabled in select open-world areas, while early- and mid-game boss zones have become Peace Zones. And to discourage top guilds from monopolising boss drops, participating players can earn crafting materials based on their contribution, helping guilds work towards high-grade gear together.

To help players hit the ground running, Netmarble is rolling out a suite of launch events. Every player joining the ZERO server will receive a Special Starter containing Heroic-grade Holy Garments and Familiars (which can also be obtained as part of further launch activities) and up to 550 Summon Scrolls. Players can also earn reward chests as they reach specific level milestones, as well as Heroic-grade equipment and Skill Books simply by playing, significantly easing the burden of character progression.

You can join the ZERO server update right now by downloading RAVEN2 from the App Store and Google Play. You can also follow the latest RAVEN2 updates via the game’s official forum and Facebook page.