Dice A Million has you rolling increasingly bizarre dice to get a whopping one million score

Dice A Million is available to purchase on iOS and Android

The popular Balatro-like has you rolling dice to reach, well, a million!

Take on the task by using ludicrous modifiers, rings and surreal dice to succeed

Yet another Balatro-like has hit storefronts! But Dice A Million is one of the rarer cases where it's already made a mark on PC. Available to buy now on iOS and Android, Dice A Million offers similar ludicrous modifiers and scores, all with a clickety-clackety dice-rolling theme and surreal setting.

Dice A Million is pretty much as you'd expect with a name such as that. You roll dice and attempt to reach a million. Of course, that's pretty much impossible... unless you start adding some bizarre new dice and excessive modifiers. In classic Balatro fashion, you'll collect additional dice, as well as rings (which work like Jokers and offer specific effects) in your pursuit of that seemingly impossible number.

You've broken the Balatro-like down to its bare essentials!

Jokes aside, Dice A Million really does break the genre down to its barest essentials. And I'd argue it makes it even more accessible since, while people may not know poker hands by heart, it's easy enough to gauge what numbers you'll roll on a six-sided or four-sided die.

Dice A Million also adds a bit more story than Balatro, although considering Balatro has no story at all, that's not too much of a stretch. Trapped in a dice-rolling facility, you'll experience all manner of surreal happenings throughout your attempts to escape by, well, rolling dice.

While I'm sceptical it'll supplant Balatro as the most popular of the genre, I feel as though Dice A Million will find a similarly receptive audience on mobile. And I'll be interested to see just how successful it'll be!

But if that still isn't enough to scratch your roguelike deckbuilding itch, then don't fret because we've got you covered! Why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Balatro for some of our choice picks you should play next?