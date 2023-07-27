Grand Cross: Age of Titans is now open for pre-registration on Android and iOS

After a long wait, Netmarble has finally opened the doors to pre-registrations for their highly anticipated title, Grand Cross: Age of Titans. The 2D MMO RTS for mobile and PC was first announced a while ago under the name of Grand Cross W. Interested players can pre-register for the game now and take advantage of the numerous rewards that come with it.

Android users have already gotten a taste of Grand Cross: Age of Titans thanks to the early access test that began last month. Those on iOS missed out this time, but they will get immediate access to the global version at launch. Most countries in the world are included too, with only a handful such as China being excluded for the time being.

The game takes players to the fantasy world of Skyna, a world which has been plagued by wars against the invading armies of Chaos. Age of Titans is spearheaded by two protagonists, Mio and Eugene, who were summoned to the continent by Princess Destina, heir to the kingdom. The three of them must band together in order to drive the Chaos army away, seize all their captured lands, and bring back peace to Skyna.

Besides this riveting main storyline, players will be able to additionally participate in other game modes. These include a few single-player stages, hunting and gathering, capturing world objects, castle wars, server vs. server wars, as well as territory expansions, offering players both PvP and PvE options. It’s these extra modes where the MMORPG mechanics of the game actually shine.

Grand Cross: Age of Titans is set to release sometime in August. Currently, pre-registration is open on the App Store and Google Player through either of the links below. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. More information can be found on the official website.