ToyTopia: Match-3 is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas themed update

By Tanish Botadkar
With the holiday season continuing in full swing, Webzen has decided to chime in with a brand new update for their match-3 game on Android and iOS, ToyTopia: Match-3. The puzzler is being redecorated for Christmas with waves of festive content to enjoy this season.

ToyTopia’s latest update comes with a very Christmasy vibe, featuring loads of holiday-themed characters like Santa, Bruno Bear, and Snowman. In addition, players will also find Rudolph’s Sleigh, X-mas Trees, and X-mas Cake Stands while participating in matches.

Not only that, but players will also be able to create their very own snow-covered villages. These little regions will be dotted with several Christmas-themed buildings and decorations such as Christmas Snowball, Santa Music Box, Santa Boots, and much more.

Besides all the Christmas fun, players can add a new character to their squad, a princess in a pink dress. She also comes with princess-themed stats. Further, players who log into the game between 6:00 and 8:00 pm daily will be able to earn a few Hearts for free.

Treasure Island, which was introduced a couple of months ago, will also make a return. Once more, it is open for a limited time only and will allow players to explore alongside Captain Silver. All rewards will be given away only at 7:00 pm on Friday.

If you haven’t heard of the Treasure Island event before, it takes players on a seafaring adventure across a massive region that has been broken down into 15 smaller maps. As players progress through the area, they will keep receiving rewards with a rare character and hordes of gems waiting at the end.

Enjoy Christmas on Treasure Island by downloading ToyTopia: Match-3 on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

