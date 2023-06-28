ToyTopia: Match3 is Webzen's upcoming match-3 puzzle game on mobile, soft-launching in Q3 this year

Preferred Partner Feature

Webzen has officially announced that ToyTopia: Match3, the studio's upcoming match-3 puzzle game, will soon be available for download on iOS and Android. The colourful title will soft-launch in the 3rd quarter of 2023, and will offer players a toy-themed puzzle experience as they craft various trinkets via the Dreamcatcher Machine.

In particular, ToyTopia: Match3 will task players with matching 3 or more blocks to battle against villains across a vibrant toy world. Characters and buildings will boast the same style of aesthetics, and players will have to collect Stars by clearing puzzles across fun and casual levels. There are also plenty of Coins that will be up for grabs as rewards.

The game is another one of Webzen's forays into the puzzle genre, offering a more casual approach as developed by WEBZEN Cube Inc. This particular subsidiary is composed of devs that have worked on various successful puzzle games and casual games.

While there's no official release date yet at the moment, eager fans can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also visit the official website of Webzen to know more about the company's portfolio and lineup of games.