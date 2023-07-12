ToyTopia: Match3, Webzen's colourful match-3 puzzle game has now soft-launched in select regions

Preferred Partner Feature

Webzen has officially soft-launched ToyTopia: Match3, the studio's vibrant match-3 puzzle game on mobile. Now available for Android players in the United States, Europe and other select regions, the colourful title offers casual match-3 mayhem with toy-themed visuals and a splash of strategy for puzzle aficionados to enjoy.

As the title of the game suggests, ToyTopia: Match3 presents toy-themed decors as well as characters that can be obtained from the Dreamcatcher Machine. There are plenty of shenanigans to get into as players beat the big baddies and collect Stars when clearing puzzles. These Stars can be used to collect characters from the gacha, and with these in-game toys, players can place them in buildings to earn Coins.

There's also a fun daily login event where awesome in-game goodies are up for grabs for 7 days. If you're curious about how the game looks, you can take a little sneak peek at the official trailer to get a feel of its vibes!

At the moment, if you're located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Philippines, and Thailand, you can give the game a go by downloading it via the Google Play Store. As for iOS users, the game will be available at a later date.