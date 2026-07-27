Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt lets you lead a medieval settlement to prosperity or crushing failure, out now for iOS and Android

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt is now available for iOS and Android

It sees the series return to mobile after a long absence

You are tasked with helping a medieval settlement prosper

The name Townsmen is probably quite familiar to long-time mobile gaming fans. Back in the Java days, it was a bit of a favourite here on Pocket Gamer too, and today, it has returned to iOS and Android as Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt. And given it's had over two million pre-registrations, I think it's fair to say it's a highly-anticipated revival.

If you're at all unfamiliar, though, Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt is a strategy game that sees you managing a medieval settlement. To help it prosper, you'll have to get farming and logging on the go, with production chains being key to your kingdom's success or failure. Of course, putting the money first isn't always the best way. If your populace is grumpy, everything will grind to a halt, and bad things might happen. Like a revolt or worse, general apathy.

Based on that premise, I know what you're thinking: this sounds like a free-to-play minefield with approximately sixty-three different in-game currencies to earn. Well, thankfully, that's not present here. Of course, it doesn't mean A Kingdom Rebuilt is automatically good, but it's one major foible we don't have to worry about. Instead, this is a single-player experience, with a try-before-you-buy deal, allowing you to play the tutorial, first Scenario mission and a Sandbox area for free.

Mobile strategy without the usual worries

That leaves you free to strategise and expand your kingdom without worry about a constant barrage of pop-up adverts trying to sell you gems or diamonds or whatever. Instead, your concerns will be the impending inclement weather that could devastate your buildings or a plague breaking out that leaves your workers bedridden for days. You know, like the olden strategy days?

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-try with in-app purchases for different Scenarios, Sandbox and The Seaside Empire DLC. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.