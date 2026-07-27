Marvel Contest of Champions lets you play as Black Tarantula and Hobgoblin as part of Spider-Man Summer

Marvel Contest of Champions is celebrating Spider-Man this summer

There's a whole new trailer showcasing our Friendly Neighbour Buddy

You'll find plenty of in-game events to occupy your time alongside two new Champions

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day just around the corner, it's not particularly surprising that Marvel Contest of Champions has decided to focus on Spidey this summer. Alongside a host of new content, they've also released a trailer that showcases everybody's favourite Web-Slinger and all his foes.

You can check that out below. Having watched it myself, I'd never quite realised just how much poor old Pete has to put up with. You've got the various goblins, Scorpio, Kraven the Hunter, the Symbiotes and Rhino amongst many, many others. It's a wonder he ever gets his school work done as well. Anyway, it's a pretty neat video, even if it's mostly just a gallery of the many fighters in Contest of Champions.

On the content front, the Web of Corruption saga continues while the Symbiote Squad Builder event runs until August 5th. On top of that, the Alliance Quest Raids update gets underway today, pitting you against some powerful bosses that include Spider-Slayer, Scorpion and Spider-Ham.

Spider-Mans

Alongside that, two new Champions were recently added to the roster. The first is Black Tarantula , who uses his Laser-Eye blasts to put opponents in their place. And the second is the pumpkin bomb-lobbing Hobgoblin . However, it's not just his signature explosives you'll have to watch out for. He's also got the ear-piercing Lunatic Laugh at his disposal. We've already added them to our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list , so check that out to see where they landed.

Oh, and if you happen to be heading to San Diego Comic-Con, MCoC will have a notable presence there, complete with a fancy gaming lounge. Inside, you'll find numerous stations loaded with playable demos for the upcoming Towers mode.

Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.