Townsmen draws in over 1.5 million wishlists ahead of upcoming multiplatform launch

It takes a town...

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt has accrued over 1.5m wishlists

The newest release sees the original Townsmen revamped for multiplatform play

Townsmen was a major hit during the early days of mobile, with this return being highly anticipated

It's not often that we cover news only tangentially related to the game at hand, but in the case of Townsmen, it was well worth doing so. That's because Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt has already hit a huge milestone ahead of release, with a whopping 1.5 million wishlists.

Townsmen will be familiar to many longtime mobile players as one of the more long-lived city-building strategy series out there. However, its jump to freemium put off a lot of people back in the day, and for a while, it seemed that the franchise was remaining dormant.

That is, dormant until it came roaring back with the announcement of Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt.

Building from the ground up

Unsurprisingly, the promise of a fully premium experience with revamped graphics and controls had many longtime city builder fans excited. So with the launch of Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt across multiple platforms rapidly approaching, it seems excitement is also building.

Now, I'm not personally familiar with the series. But I do love me a good city builder, and while Townsmen lacks some of the features that have become standard in later years, it does look to be a very solid 'back-to-basics' entry for the series.

And while Townsmen the franchise never truly fell apart, it's hardly been the fixture that it was during the early days of mobile. So, here's hoping that this revival manages to please both longtime fans and newcomers who might give it a go because of this newest version!

In the meantime, if you want to hone your strategy skills ahead of its launch, be sure to check out our latest entry in our ongoing list of the best strategy games on Android! That's where you'll find all the best ways to conquer the country, world or even galaxy in the palm of your hand!