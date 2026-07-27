The Walking Dead: Aftermath will let you play as Mason Dillard, Negan, and Maggie this summer

The Walking Dead: Aftermath will receive three new characters over the next month

They are Mason Dillard, Negan, and Maggie

Alongside them, Hershel will arrive as a support base survivor

During a panel at San Diego Comic Con, Ares Interactive announced that characters from Dead City season three will soon arrive in The Walking Dead: Aftermath. Specifically, that's Mason Dillard, Negan, and Maggie joining the roguelite's roster.

However, this isn't Christmas. They won't all arrive at once. Instead, Aftermath is adopting a staggered release, with Mason Dillard arriving on July 30th while Negan and Maggie will debut on August 7th and 28th, respectively. Alongside that, Hershel will also be available through the battle pass from August 1st as a support base survivor.

Apparently, the three playable survivors are arriving as part of a series of limited-time, in-game events. What exactly these are, we're not too sure yet. But if you happen to be a fan of The Walking Dead: Aftermath, you don't have much longer to wait.

Aftermath: Decension

If you're a Walking Dead fan, but aren't familiar with Aftermath, let me fill you in. It's a roguelite that's very much in the Vampire Survivors mould . That means battling through the zombie hordes while grabbing upgrades along the way. All you have to worry about is picking those upgrades and moving your character out of harm's way; they'll handle all the shooting automatically.

It's a solid premise for this particular IP since the Survivors-like is a good fit for anything set in a world where scrabbling to stay alive is a big theme. Plus, you don't get many freer passes for a screen full of enemies than something with zombies. Yet, with that said, The Walking Dead: Aftermath hardly impressed Iwan when he reviewed it earlier this month, finding it a touch repetitive and lacking any real depth.

The Walking Dead: Aftermath is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.