Fortune Mill is an incremental game where your goal is to make enough money to escape... THE MILL

Fortune Mills is a collectathon puzzler out now on iOS

Work through five different rooms of crazy challenges, from darts to scratchcards

Gather exciting new upgrades to build ridiculous multipliers, or gain kooky allies

The collectathon subgenre is hard to pinpoint, but it's one you immediately recognise whenever they show up. And Fortune Mill undoubtedly falls into that category, with a heaping helping of Balatro-like as well, as this indie hit finally makes its way to mobile on iOS!

In Fortune Mill, you're faced with five different rooms featuring various mechanics. One is a dart thrower, another a scratchcard simulator, a pachinko machine and so on. Your objective? Accrue one million dollars to escape. A seemingly impossible task, until you begin unlocking new and more ludicrous ways to accelerate your income.

Milled

Again, this is a tricky one to describe without actually witnessing the lunacy, as shown above. Essentially, each stage requires several upgrades, be that the rattling gunner to blast the dartboard for quick income, or hiring a 'creative' accounting toad to cook your books during the scratchcard segment.

Alongside those always gorgeous crunchy pixels (yum), Fortune Mill boasts a truly dizzying array of potential upgrades (over 220, according to the developer), many of which actually synergise with rooms that come after. And with a surprising amount of replay value, it's no wonder that Fortune Mill acquired a Very Positive rating when it was first released on Steam.

The only thing that may stick in your craw is the release model. The first thirty minutes of gameplay is free, but after that you'll need to make a purchase to unlock the full game. But that nets you an estimated 10-20 hours' worth of gameplay, without a single ad!

Or, if you'd prefer to supplement the excitement of Fortune Mills with something more cerebral, you should also take a gander at our list of the best puzzle games on Android! That's where you can find some real headscratchers to get you in the puzzling mood for Fortune Mills' retro fun.