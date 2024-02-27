Town of Salem 2 will test your powers of deduction beginning March 26th

Town of Salem 2 will launch on iOS and Android on March 26th

You can look forward to a mobile-optimised experience

The game features cross-platform play

BlankMediaGames has announced the upcoming launch of Town of Salem 2, letting players get their hands on the multiplayer strategy game beginning March 26th. Launching on both iOS and Android following its earlier Steam release, the game puts players' wits to the test to survive a town where witches, murderers, and other quirky characters thrive.

In Town of Salem 2, you can look forward to wielding the art of deception and deduction to best other characters that will stop at nothing to further their own agendas. You can play with other players in a team of 7 to 15, and each one will have different objectives assigned to keep things spicy.

The game is also welcoming the new Apocalypse faction to the fray, and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse will boast their own methods to win as well. Additionally, you can customise your character and the interiors of your house to suit your tastes best.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Practice your deception skills with our list of the top games like Among Us to get your fill!

The mobile version of the game offers convenient navigation optimised for touchscreens, as well as cross-platform play to allow you to challenge your skills against players on PC and Mac. The user interface has been optimised for mobile as well, along with intuitive controls.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Town of Salem 2 on the Google Play Store. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new game's vibes and visuals.