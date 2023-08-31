Tower of God: New World introduces Yihwa Yeon and new story expansions in latest update

Since it’s launch, Netmarble has been dropping regular updates for Tower of God: New World every two weeks. The previous one brought the Hot Summer Festival to the collectible car RPG and now the new patch is set to introduce a brand new character, questline, and a bunch of in-game events.

Tower of God: New World’s latest update is already live and it brings SSR Flame User Yihwa Yeon to the fray. She is a Yellow element, Mage, and Wave Controller who joins the game with a cool new Lively Fishermen skin. Check out this TOG: New World tier list to see where she stacks up against the rest of the characters.

As of the new quests, Main Story Act 6: Final Test is being expanded with two new side acts, which follow the events of the first season’s final story. In addition, Adventure Chapter 26th Floor Starlight Cave and 27th Floor Skyscraper Hallway are also available, offering a variety of equipment, currency, and loot for clearing stages.

Some other gameplay changes include the S1 Rank in Shinsu Link, which now allows players to go up to level 320 and a new Simulation Function in the Arena. Plus, a new boss, Data Urek Mazino is waiting to be challenged in the Underground Laboratory.

The update also comes with new in-game events that grant a tonne of rewards. Yiwha will benefit from the Trial Event and Growth Mission that will be live for the next two weeks. Completing them will award players with Suspendium and enough Normal Summon Tickets to obtain Yihwa Yeon once more.

Furthermore, players can participate in the Alliance Expedition Event, which is divided into two halves – Search and Boss phases. The former sees Alliance Members look for weapons to activate skills while the latter features a tricky boss fight where damage is dealt on the basis of Alliance Points gathered.

Download Tower of God: New World now for free.