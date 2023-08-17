Tower of God: New World has just released the Hot Summer Festival update featuring Xia Xia's Dangerous Vacation event

The temperature has just gone up in Tower of God: New World as Netmarble has released the Hot Summer Festival update for the mobile collectible card game. after Hwaryun’s introduction in the previous one, this new patch brings to the fray Xia Xia’s Dangerous Vacation content alongside several teammates, costumes, and other activities.

Beginning today, Tower of God: New World players can get their hands on new allies like SSR+ Thorn Biole (Red element, Ranged) and SSR Maniacal Xia Xia (Red element, Supporter). The two of them are accompanied by six costumes for Biole, Xia Xia, Shibisu, Hatz, Ha Yuri, and Hwaryun.

The update further introduces the Dangerous Vacation story event, which allows players to either play a story stage or a free one. Once the former is cleared, the latter will become accessible by consuming some stamina. Completion rewards include Event Exclusive Items and Event Points.

Players can also unlock a Growth Mission for Xia Xia after obtaining her. Tasks include completing quests such as achieving Proficiency and Limit Break. Finishing them grants players another SSR Xia Xia. If you're curious to see where she stacks up against the rest of the characters, take a peek at this Tower of God: New World tier list.

Meanwhile, a Vacation Mission Event and Exchange Shop have been set up. Players can take part in various activities to receive special rewards such as Normal Summon Tickets and SSR Soulstones. In addition, the Conch, Squid, and Red Snapper event items can be exchanged for valuables like Shibisu Soulstone, Shibisu Costume, Teammate Grade Enhancement Scroll, and more.

See your favourite characters in their swimming costumes by downloading Tower of God: New World using either of the links given below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Join the community of other like-minded gamers and stay updated on all the latest developments by following the game’s Twitter handle.