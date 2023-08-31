The Heirloom is a thrilling adventure game coming to mobile and other major platforms next year

Babubi Games, an independent studio recently founded by famous artist Hikanart and game designer Alex Streltsov has just announced their latest project, The Heirloom, a mysterious thriller adventure coming to PC, mobile, console, and Nintendo Switch in October 2024.

The Heirloom draws a lot of inspiration from the atmosphere of the Hebrides and Scottish folklore. It sees players embark on an exhilarating adventure as they navigate through a story full of secrets and mysteries. Players must tackle various puzzling challenges and make decisions that will ultimately determine their fate.

The game puts players in the shoes of the tragically orphaned sibling duo, 16-year-old Marla and her younger brother Jack. The pair have been given away to their only living relative, a grumpy old man who’s hiding his own fair share of secrets. He has been living alone for many years in a rundown and scary place, which he is determined to keep hidden.

Marla and Jack arrive to their new home, not knowing what’s waiting for them. They see several inexplicable and horrifying things around them without understanding why. The rest of the island’s inhabitants are turning a blind eye to all these occurrences, but how long will they be able to ignore them?

Players must work their way around these paranormal activities in order to uncover their family’s hidden secrets. Their siblings’ grandfather had an old lighthouse, which will be crucial to the story.

Currently, The Heirloom has a Kickstarter pre-launch page that offers various early bird rewards for supporting the game. A total of 40 unique rewards are available across 12 tiers, including a Collector’s Edition which offers an exclusive hand-painted figure of Marla among other rewards. You can fill out this Google Form to claim the Early Supporter Reward.

