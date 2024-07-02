Tower of God's first anniversary is here, and you can pre-register now for special rewards

You can grab a free SSR+ character as part of the pre-registration rewards

Netmarble's Tower of God: New World will soon be celebrating its first anniversary

You can pre-register for an exclusive character when the event commences

The 1st Anniversary Vacation Festival events will start July 17th

Netmarble's Tower of God: New World will soon celebrate its first anniversary, and pre-registration is open for the event with a special reward to accompany it! The 1st Anniversary Vacation Festival! events will begin rolling out on July 17th, offering up special rewards.

By pre-registering for Tower of God: New World, you'll receive the high-grade character SSR+ [Healing Flame] Yihwa Yeon. The 1st Anniversary Vacation Festival Story Event meanwhile, which is set to debut soon, will feature multiple awards such as Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Ticket, SSR Teammate Max Limit Break Chest, Suspendiums and more.

In addition, players who check-in during the event period will also receive any loot they've missed, while an Invite-a-Friend means you can bring your pals to Tower of God: New World. Better yet, you can both benefit from rewards like Black Market Tickets, Revolution Fragment and SSR+ Teammate Soulstones if the invited player completes certain objectives.

Keep an eye out, because the new 1st anniversary event starts very, very soon! You can pre-register on the official Tower of God: New World site.

This is probably the first-anniversary event we've seen where players actually need to pre-register for it, so Netmarble seem to be anticipating some serious interest from players. However, others might be a bit annoyed that some rewards are locked behind this pre-registration, rather than being available to all players that have kept Tower of God: New World going strong.

