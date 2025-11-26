Tower of God: New World drops its first-ever FUG-grade unit as Luslec joins the roster

The most powerful of them all

Luslec becomes the RPG's first FUG-grade teammate

Several accompanying events run through Dec 10th

Also, take advantage of the Black Friday sale

Tower of God: New World is closing out November with something the community’s been whispering about for months now - the first-ever FUG-grade character. Netmarble has gone straight to the top as [Head of FUG] Luslec has officially arrived, bringing with him an avalanche of events and rewards.

If you know your Tower of God lore, you’ll already understand how big this is. Luslec isn’t just another unit; he’s one of the most powerful figures in the entire setting, a former companion of the Ten Great Family Heads who defected and founded FUG. In New World, he’s a Purple-element Assassin/Sorcerer hybrid whose kit leans heavily into disruption.

His Special Move, Dark Charge, triggers the moment a battle begins, reducing enemy Energy Recovery, and he summons a Goblin Thistle and Ghost Orchid to shred the enemy with the highest ATK. Luslec will be accompanied by a full slate of limited-time events until December 10th, giving you plenty of time to stockpile gear, upgrade materials, and cosmetics.

We start off with the Labyrinth of Memories: Luslec, a story-driven event where you explore his backstory and collect points to exchange for Soul Dices, Revolution Fragments, and more. There’s even a ranking system with exclusive title rewards if you want to push a little harder.

Then there’s Soaring Wings, Encroaching Darkness, which throws players into a faction choice straight from the Tower’s political chaos, siding with Luslec or Urek Mazino. Collecting faction flags contributes to global objectives, unlocking random boxes, titles, and extra goodies for everyone involved.

A smaller addition is the Khun birthday event, running through the same period, where you collect Sweet Birthday Cakes to trade for an SSR Khun Aguero and a bundle of tickets and items. Rounding it all off are login rewards, Black Friday discounts, and the Luslec Advent Event, which hands out SSR+ growth items based on your total summons.

If you’re plotting how Luslec fits into your roster or whether you should pull at all, our Tower of God: New World tier list is the perfect place to get your bearings before diving in!